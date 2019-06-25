Xtend Healthcare to expand Tennessee headquarters

Gov. Bill Lee has announced that Xtend Healthcare LLC is expanding its operations in Tennessee.

Lee made the announcement on Monday with Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

Xtend Healthcare, which is currently headquartered in Hendersonville, says it will invest $1.3 million and create 200 jobs.

Xtend is owned by Delaware-based Navient and provides services to hospital systems. The company employs more than 700 employees in Tennessee, but it has more than 1,000 employees worldwide.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tennessee's economic development agency has supported 13 projects in Sumner County since 2015, resulting in 2,100 job commitments and roughly $223 million in capital investments.