Monday Sports in Brief

OLYMPICS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Italy will host the 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, taking the Winter Games to the Alpine country for the second time in 20 years.

International Olympic Committee members voted for the long-favored Milan-Cortina bid over Stockholm-Are from Sweden that also included a bobsled track in Latvia.

Milan-Cortina's jubilant delegation broke into chants of "Italia! Italia!" when the result was announced.

Italy last hosted in Turin in 2006, and the Alpine ski resort Cortina previously hosted the Winter Games in 1956.

Sweden's spirited late campaign effort was in vain, including the mayor of Stockholm appealing to voters from the stage by singing a lyric from Abba song 'Dancing Queen'.

NBA

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks fell two games short of the NBA Finals.

They won big at the NBA Awards.

A tearful Giannis Antetokounmpo earned Most Valuable Player honors and Mike Budenholzer won Coach of the Year on Monday night in Santa Monica.

Antetokounmpo, a 24-year-old forward from Greece, beat out Paul George of Oklahoma City and James Harden of Houston, who won last year.

Lou Williams was voted the Sixth Man of the Year for the second season in a row and third time in his career, tying former Los Angeles Clipper guard Jamal Crawford.

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz won Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Pascal Siakam of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors earned Most Improved Player.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks easily won Rookie of the Year.

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson shared the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mike Conley Jr., newly traded to the Utah Jazz, claimed trophies for Teammate and Sportsmanship of the Year.

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards received the NBA Cares Community Assist honor.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have traded Kent Bazemore to the Portland Trail Blazers for Evan Turner is a swap of high-priced players heading into the final year of their contracts.

Bazemore was the last holdover from the Hawks' 60-win team in 2014-15. The 6-foot-5 swingman lost his starting job midway through last season and is set to make nearly $19.3 million in the last season of a four-year, $70 million deal.

Turner, the second overall pick in 2010, fills Atlanta's need for a backup point guard behind rookie star Trae Young and is essentially a wash in terms of costs with $18.6 million left on his contract. The Hawks will be Turner's fifth team in 10 seasons.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the New York Knicks $50,000 on Monday for violating media rules by not allowing the New York Daily News to cover one of the team's news conferences.

The Knicks held a news conference on Friday to introduce their new draft picks, sending out an advisory announcing the details to some media that cover the team but not to the Daily News. The Knicks have feuded with the tabloid for years over what the team feels is negative coverage, and Friday was not the first time the Daily News had been excluded from an event.

The Professional Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press Sports Editors both issued statements after Friday's news conference condemning the team.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former top Sacramento Kings executive to seven years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Jeffrey David is the team's former chief revenue officer.

In December he pleaded guilty to diverting $13.4 million worth of team sponsorship payments from 2012 to 2016 to a bank account he controlled. He used most of the money to buy property in Southern California, as well as for a private jet membership and to pay off credit card bills.

U.S. District Court Judge William Shubb issued the sentence Monday. David's lawyer Mark Reichel says he is disappointed in the outcome and thinks the sentence is too long.

The Department of Justice says the team has received $13.2 million in restitution so far.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton stretched the Yankees' home run streak to a record-tying 27 games, and New York beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 Monday night.

Hicks and Stanton each hit three-run drives, and New York matched the mark set by Alex Rodriguez and the 2002 Texas Rangers.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Mets have fined manager Mickey Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas for their expletive-filled confrontation with a reporter after a weekend loss at Wrigley Field.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen made the announcement before the Mets played Monday night in Philadelphia. He did not disclose the amount of the fines.

Callaway cursed at Newsday beat reporter Tim Healey and Vargas had to be restrained from charging him in the clubhouse after a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. There was no physical contact.

Callaway called it a "misunderstanding," Vargas said it was "an unfortunate distraction" and Van Wagenen said it was "regrettable on many levels."

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks has a torn elbow ligament and the team says it's determining what to do with the hardest-throwing pitcher in the majors.

The Cardinals said Monday the right-hander has a torn ulnar collateral ligament, an injury that usually leads to Tommy John surgery.

The rocket-armed Hicks has hit 105 mph with fastballs this season and routinely reaches triple digits with his heater.

Hicks left Saturday's game against the Angels in the ninth inning after he had pitched 1 1/3 innings.

The 22-year-old Hicks is 2-2 with 14 saves and a 3.14 ERA in 29 games. He has struck out 31 in 28 2/3 innings.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers say they're studying how to improve the protective netting after a young girl was hit in the head by a liner from slugger Cody Bellinger.

The fan was hit Sunday and taken to a hospital for precautionary tests. On Monday, the team said in a statement that it began looking last offseason into how the netting at Dodger Stadium could be reconfigured.

The team said it will put the recommended changes into effect and extend the netting. The Dodgers provided no timeline or details on possible changes.

The girl was sitting four rows from the field along the first-base line, just beyond the netting that extends to the end of the visiting dugout. The Dodgers didn't identify the girl, who was alert and answering questions after the incident in the first inning.

The team had no update on her Monday.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrúbal Cabrera will miss a three-game series at Detroit after the reduction of his four-game suspension from Major League Baseball for hitting an umpire with equipment.

The Rangers said Monday that Cabrera would serve a three-game suspension during their series against the Tigers that begins Tuesday.

Cabrera initially appealed the four-game suspension and undisclosed fine from MLB that was handed down Friday, a day after umpire crew chief Bill Miller was hit on the foot by a small plastic guard or batting gloves.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have signed the top overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, catcher Adley Rutschman of Oregon State.

The 21-year-old Rutschman, a switch-hitter, batted .411 with 17 home runs as a junior for the Beavers this year. He won the Golden Spikes Award, which recognizes the top amateur baseball player in the United States.

Baltimore had not had the first draft pick since 1989, when it selected pitcher Ben McDonald out of LSU.

HOCKEY

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have signed high-scoring forward William Karlsson to an eight-year contract.

The deal has an average annual value of $5.9 million. Karlsson could have become a restricted free agent July 1.

The 26-year-old Karlsson had 24 goals and 32 assists in 82 games last season. He also had two goals and three assists in seven playoff appearances.

Karlsson's career took off after Vegas grabbed him in its expansion draft. He set career highs with 43 goals and 35 assists in Vegas' inaugural season, helping the Golden Knights make it to the Stanley Cup Final.

Karlsson is the only player to appear in every game in Vegas' first two seasons.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The presidents of the schools in the Big East voted Monday to extend an invitation to UConn to rejoin the conference for basketball and other sports.

A person with firsthand knowledge confirmed that the schools' presidents voted by conference call on Monday morning. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

UConn has a Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Wednesday when it is expected to accept the invitation, and an announcement is expected from the Big East as early as Thursday morning.

—By AP Sports Writer Pat Eaton-Robb.

COURTS

PARIS (AP) — Lamine Diack, once one of the most influential men in Olympic sport, has been ordered to stand trial in France for his alleged role in a system of corruption, extortion and doping cover-ups during his reign at the top of athletics.

Diack was head of the IAAF for nearly 16 years. Arrested in France in 2015, he will be tried on charges of corruption, influence-trafficking, and money laundering, a French judicial official said on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the planned trial.

The money-laundering charge, alone, carries a potential jail term of up to 10 years. The 86-year-old Diack has been under orders to stay in France since his arrest. The trial date has not been fixed but is not expected before next year.

Also ordered to stand trial was one of Diack's sons, Papa Massata Diack. He has emerged as a central figure in French judicial probes of suspected corruption involving the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games and other sports events.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is no longer a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a drunken driver who died in a car crash.

Attorneys for the parents of Nicholas Immesberger filed an amended complaint Friday in Palm Beach County court dropping Woods from the suit. The complaint still targets The Woods restaurant in Jupiter, in which the pro golfer is an investor, and restaurant general manager Erica Herman, who is in a relationship with Woods.

The lawsuit filed in May says Immesberger, who worked at The Woods, was served excessive amounts of alcohol before the Dec. 10 crash. It says Herman recruited Immesberger as a bartender there despite knowing he was an alcoholic.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has approved a settlement calling for the NFL's Rams to pay up to $24 million to personal seat license holders in St. Louis.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. approved the settlement Monday.

Several St. Louis PSL holders filed a class-action lawsuit after the team moved to Los Angeles in January 2016. Thousands of fans in St. Louis had purchased PSLs that were good for 30 seasons, which was the length of the lease at the domed stadium where the Rams played in St. Louis. Rams owner Stan Kroenke took the team to California after 21 seasons.

The lawsuit calls for PSL holders to get 30% of the original purchase price, a refund for the nine unused years of the seat license fee, plus damages.

OBITUARY

ATLANTA (AP) — Ed Shearer, a longtime sports writer with The Associated Press who covered the Olympics, Super Bowl, World Series and Hank Aaron's 715th homer but left his most lasting mark as the "SEC Seer," a prognosticator of Southern football known throughout the nation, died Monday. He was 82.

Shearer's son, Jim, said his father's health deteriorated after he took a fall May 10, breaking bones in his wrist and lower back. He was in hospice care when he died at an assisted-living facility in Talking Rock, a small town in north Georgia.

Working at the AP for more than 40 years, Shearer covered a range of sports but was most passionate about college football. In an era when many states did not have a full-time AP sports writer, he traveled the region extensively covering the biggest game of the week. He also was a regular at major postseason games such as the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans and the Senior Bowl all-star game in Mobile.