Grains higher livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was advanced 10.40 cents at $5.43 a bushel; Jul corn gained 7 cents at $4.5140 a bushel; July oats rose 2 cents at $2.74 a bushel; while July soybeans was up 1.60 cents at 9.07 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .87 cent at $1.0762 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.60 cents at $1.3180 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was off 1.22 cents at .7438 a pound.