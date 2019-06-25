Business

Grains higher livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was advanced 10.40 cents at $5.43 a bushel; Jul corn gained 7 cents at $4.5140 a bushel; July oats rose 2 cents at $2.74 a bushel; while July soybeans was up 1.60 cents at 9.07 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .87 cent at $1.0762 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.60 cents at $1.3180 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was off 1.22 cents at .7438 a pound.

