2 Alaska shipyards receive US capital improvement grants
Shipyards in Homer and Seward will receive federal grants for capital improvements.
The Homer News reports the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration is awarding $1.5 million to the shipyards to support efficiency and competitiveness.
The administration says the money will support employee training and related improvements.
JAG Alaska, Inc. Seward Shipyard will receive $976,298 to improve the shipyard's water wash-down and recovery system and upgrade its vessel transport system.
In Homer, Northern Enterprises Boat Yard, Inc., will receive $604,053 to support a new 150-metric ton Travelift, a mobile boat hoist.
The agency says the hoist will allow the shipyard "to increase its project efficiency, enhance production rates and become more cost-competitive."
