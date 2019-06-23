Business

Boy Scouts, trucker escape serious injury in fiery crash

The Associated Press

Fiery Okeechobee County Turnpike crash involves Miami Shores Boy Scouts

Florida Highway Patrol and Okeechobee County Fire Rescue units responded to a Turnpike crash that involved several boy scouts. By
Up Next
Florida Highway Patrol and Okeechobee County Fire Rescue units responded to a Turnpike crash that involved several boy scouts. By
OKEECHOBEE, Fla.

Authorities say a group of Boy Scouts and a tractor-trailer driver escaped serious injury in a fiery crash along Florida’s Turnpike.

A Florida Highway Patrol report says seven Boy Scouts and four adults were returning from a camping trip Saturday when their vehicle collided with the tractor-trailer carrying produce near Okeechobee. The Boy Scout group and the truck driver managed to get out before the tractor-trailer burst into flames.

Authorities say one child and one adult suffered slight injuries. Both were treated and released from a local hospital. The Turnpike’s southbound lanes were closed for hours.

The FHP report released Sunday says the tractor-trailer struck the Boy Scout vehicle from behind.

The Boy Scouts of America released a statement thanking first responders and expressing relief no one was seriously injured.

  Comments  