San Diego teachers to get 4% pay increase with new contract

San Diego teachers will get a 3.7% raise under a tentative contract agreement reached between the union and the school district.

The Union-Tribune reports the pay raise announced Thursday outpaces the state's cost of living increase.

The deal also includes annual longevity stipends of up to $2,500 for certain teachers.

The San Diego Unified School District said Thursday the raises will cost it about $12 million next school year.

The newspaper says the pay increase will put more financial pressure on San Diego Unified as it faces growing mandated costs, such as pensions.

A relatively amicable relationship between the union and the school board helped San Diego avoid a strike.

Teachers in Los Angeles got a 6% pay raise after a six-day walkout earlier this year.