Hong Kong opposition movement largely without leaders

Protesters march on the streets against an extradition bill in Hong Kong on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Hong Kong residents were gathering Sunday for another massive protest over an unpopular extradition bill that has highlighted the territory's apprehension about relations with mainland China, a week after the crisis brought as many as 1 million into the streets. AP Photo

The largely youth-driven movement challenging Hong Kong's government over an unpopular extradition bill is a coalition operating without a clear leadership structure.

And that adds to its appeal for supporters disaffected from the moneyed elites who run the former British colony, organizers say.

The nearly 2 million Hong Kong residents who marched Sunday in a massive show of opposition to the bill, which would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China, largely acted on their own, said Bonnie Leung, a leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, one of dozens of groups coordinating the protests.

The city's economic and legal systems are separate from China's under a "one country, two systems" arrangement after Britain ceded its colony in 1997.