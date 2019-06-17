Florida is bucking trend by seeing foreclosure increases

Florida is bucking the trend by seeing rises in foreclosure starts.

ATTOM Data Solutions reported last week that foreclosure starts in the Sunshine State increased by 23 percent last month compared to May 2018.

It was the 12th month in a row Florida had seen double-digit annual increases in foreclosure starts.

Nationwide, foreclosure starts year-over-year were down 9 percent in May, while they were up less than 1 percent from April.

In May, 1 in every 1,238 homes had a foreclosure filing in Florida, the third highest in the nation.

Only New Jersey and Maryland had higher rates.

Among metro areas with more than 200,000 residents, Jacksonville had the second highest foreclosure rate, with 1 in every 764 homes at some stage in the foreclosure process.