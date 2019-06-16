Truck brings Georgia peaches from farm to table across US

The idea behind The Peach Truck involved selling Georgia peaches from the farm directly to the consumer.

The Telegraph reports that the truck now travels around the nation selling peaches in parking lots.

Stephen Rose says he now sells around two semitrailer loads of peaches a day. All of the peaches come from Georgia growers.

Rose says that social media marketing has been a key driver of the business. He says people go online to follow where the truck will be and line up by the hundreds to get 25-pound boxes of peaches.

He says the peaches sold from The Peach Truck go from the orchard to the customer in two days or less.