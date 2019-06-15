Feds approve controversial North Dakota bridge project

The Federal Highway Administration has approved construction of a bridge across the Little Missouri River in western North Dakota, although some private landowners have been fighting the project and supporters have not said how they will pay for it.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Billings County Commission wants the river crossing to improve emergency response. Opponents worry it would impact the remote and scenic landscape of the Badlands. One rancher has said it would destroy his property.

An environmental study last year identified the site north of Medora as the preferred route, which the feds approved last week.

Billings County Commission Chairman Jim Arthaud says a timeline for the project has not yet been established. The next steps include meeting with private landowners to try and obtain right-of-way.