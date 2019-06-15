Drivers see prices drop at pump amid low crude oil prices

Drivers in New Jersey and across the nation are still seeing prices at the pump drop amid low crude oil prices despite an attack on oil tankers in the Middle East.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.79, down four cents from last week and well below the average $2.93 at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.70 a gallon, down seven cents from last week and substantially below the average of $2.90 at this time last year.

Analysts report a "relatively tepid" and short-lived effect following attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, and they expect a minimal impact unless there is a sustained attack threatening the crude supply.