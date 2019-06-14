Rock Springs newspaper plans reduction of print days

A Wyoming newspaper says it is reducing the number of days it goes to print each week from five to two.

The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports it will become a twice a week publication starting on July 17.

The newspaper plans to produce print editions for Wednesdays and Saturdays.

APG Media of the Rockies owns the newspaper.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Regional President Rory Palm says changes in the news industry have caused higher printing costs and revenue loss, leading to the decision to cut back on the newspaper's print days.

Palm says the Rocket-Miner aims to have a "bigger, more robust paper" with more emphasis on local content.

The newspaper says its website will continue to be updated throughout each week.