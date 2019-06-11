Firefighter alleges sex discrimination in promotion denial

A Massachusetts firefighter has filed a complaint with the Civil Service Commission alleging she was passed over for a promotion because of her gender and favoritism.

The Eagle-Tribune reports that Methuen firefighter Tracy Blanchette is appealing the city's decision to promote a male colleague who scored lower on assessment testing for an open captain's position.

The complaint says Blanchette has "an impeccable record, replete with decorations," has no disciplinary record and had the most seniority of any candidate.

She was the top ranked candidate according to an independent assessment, but dropped to last after a panel of city officials conducted its own interviews.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The complaint also says the selected candidate had close personal relationships with those making the promotion decision.

A spokesman for the mayor had no comment.