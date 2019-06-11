Dayton airport to hold full-scale emergency exercise

An airport in Ohio will be holding a full-scale emergency exercise required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

City of Dayton officials say Dayton International Airport will be transformed into a simulated crisis zone for the emergency exercise to be held from 8 a.m. to noon EDT Wednesday.

The city's release says the airport's aviation, fire rescue and police departments will participate along with several emergency response agencies. Volunteers also will participate in the exercise aimed at testing EMS/medical response, command post operations and communications.

The exercise is required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration. It evaluates the effectiveness of the airport's emergency plan and its ability to respond to a major incident.