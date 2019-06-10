Case of Idaho woman killed in seed plant goes back to court

The family of an Idaho woman who died after her hair got caught in machinery at a seed plant has taken a lawsuit back to the state Supreme Court after it ruled against them last year.

The Idaho Press reports the attorney for the family of 63-year-old Francisca Gomez argued before the court Friday that the Crookham Company committed an "unprovoked physical aggression" against Gomez.

Gomez, of Parma, died in January 2016 after her hair became entangled in the assembly line, scalping her and causing asphyxiation.

The state Supreme Court in December upheld a lower court's ruling that dismissed the family's negligence and wrongful death lawsuit.

The family's attorney has asked the court reverse the lower court's ruling and for the case to go to jury trial.