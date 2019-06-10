Markets Right Now: Stocks rise on US deal with Mexico

FILE - In this May 30, 2019, file photo trader Craig Esposito, right, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 7. AP Photo

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:55 p.m.

Stocks are rising at midday Monday after President Donald Trump suspended plans to impose tariffs on goods imported from Mexico.

General Motors gained 2.6% and Ford rose 1.9% after the U.S. and Mexico struck a deal on immigration that avoided the tariffs.

Technology stocks rose, with Apple up 2.5%. Banks rose as bonds fell and the yield on the 10 year Treasury jumped to 2.14%.

Raytheon posted a 2.3% gain while United Technologies fell 1.5% after they struck a deal to create a defense and aerospace giant.

The S&P 500 index rose 29 points, or 1%, to 2,902. The index rose 4.4% last week, its best weekly performance of 2019.

The Dow rose 201 points, or 0.8%, to 26,185. The Nasdaq gained 144 points, or 1.9%, to 7,886.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising Monday as investors welcome a deal between the U.S. and Mexico that avoids the imposition of tariffs.

General Motors gained 2.3% and Ford rose 2.5% after President Donald Trump suspended plans to impose tariffs on goods imported from Mexico, including autos.

Technology stocks rose, with Apple up 1.3%. Banks rose as bonds fell and the yield on the 10 year Treasury jumped to 2.13% from 2.08% Friday.

Raytheon and United Technologies struck a deal to create a defense and aerospace giant with annual sales of $74 billion. Raytheon posted a small gain while United Technologies fell slightly.

The S&P 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.7%, to 2,892. The index rose 4.4% last week, its best weekly performance of 2019.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 174 points, or 0.7%, to 26,158. The Nasdaq gained 80 points, or 1%, to 7,822.