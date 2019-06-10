Bills tackling health care head to governor

Several bills aiming to strengthen health care protections in Maine are heading to the governor's desk.

The Senate sent several bills to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' desk.

That includes Democratic Sen. Geoff Gratwick's bill to require insurance companies to cover telehealth services like other health care services. His other bill would require health insurance carrier to develop an electronic transmission system for prior authorization of prescription drug orders by 2020.

Mills will also consider Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon's bill to require insurance companies to cover emergency room visits based on the patient's presenting symptoms, not the final diagnosis.

Another bill would require insurers to report primary care expenditures.

Mills has 10 days to sign the bills, veto them or allow them to become law without her signature.