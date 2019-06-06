Ducey down to 3 days to sign or veto 52 remaining bills

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is going down to the wire as he considers remaining bills passed by the Legislature before it adjourned nine days ago.

The Republican governor has only approved the state budget since the session ended, leaving him with 52 bills to sign or veto before Saturday's deadline.

Among the remaining legislation is a proposal to more than triple the daily expense money lawmakers get during the session.

Other bills on his desk include one tightening rules for people paid to collect signatures for citizen initiatives and emergency legislation allowing a handful of Navajo Nation children to keep attending a private Christian school in New Mexico using state money.

Ducey travels to Denver Thursday for a conservative think tank's summit and returns Friday, adding even more time pressure.