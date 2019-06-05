Sitel Group to hire 400 employees at Georgia call center

Outsource service provider Sitel Group says it will hire 400 new employees at its Augusta call center starting this month.

The company said Tuesday it plans to host an on-site career fair June 11 at its inbound call center between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sitel spokeswoman Amy Hinson tells The Augusta Chronicle the new positions are being created because the company is serving a new client.

Hinson says the facility currently employs 500.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The company's positions start at $12 an hour and include health benefits and a 401(k) retirement plan. Sitel also offers a scholarship educational program. Employees must also be at least 18 and have a high school diploma or GED. Company officials say the hiring process will also include a criminal background check.