61 arrested at tenant protection protest at NY state Capitol

Protesters are arrested by state police as tenants and members of the Upstate Downstate Housing Alliance from across the state, demand New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state legislators pass universal rent control legislation that would strengthen and expand tenants rights across the state of New York before rent laws expire on June 15 during a protest rally at the state Capitol Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. AP Photo

Sixty-one people have been arrested after protesters frustrated by the slow movement of proposals to strengthen tenant protections blocked access to the Senate and Assembly chambers in the New York state Capitol.

The group, which included New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams, marched through the Capitol chanting protests Tuesday before blocking the legislative doors. They were charged with disorderly conduct.

Two of those arrested were also charged with third-degree assault for allegedly hitting the Assembly sergeant-at-arms.

The state law governing rent control and rent stabilization rules in the New York City area are set to expire later this month.

While lawmakers are expected to renew the law, the protesters said they want stronger protections and possibly a statewide law.

The Democrat-led Legislature is scheduled to adjourn June 19.