Nevada Legislature gives final OK to ‘red flag’ gun bill

Nevada lawmakers on Saturday used their final weekend in session to approve a firearms safety bill and honor Nevada Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, who died unexpectedly in May.

Lawmakers, whose biennial session ends at midnight Monday, were finalizing budget bills and working through other proposals that address voting rights and gun laws.

Highlights of the work on legislators' agenda Saturday:

___

Nevada lawmakers gave final approval to a firearms safety bill offering a way to take guns away from people considered at risk for violence. The Assembly approved the legislation, sending it to the desk of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, who campaigned last year on a pledge to pass tougher gun laws.

Democrats supporting the measure have said it would help prevent mass shootings and suicides. Republican lawmakers and opponents have argued the legislation is too broad and unconstitutional. The so-called "red flag" provisions allow authorities or family members to seek a court order to take firearms from a person who poses a danger to themselves or others. The bill also includes criminal penalties for adults who negligently store firearms where children could access them. It also imposes a statewide ban on bump stocks, devices which were used by the gunman in the 2017 Las Vegas Strip mass shooting.

___

HONORING TYRONE THOMPSON

Legislators honored Thompson on the floor of the Assembly and planted two rose bushes on the state Capitol grounds to honor his memory. Thompson, 51, died May 5 in Carson City while receiving emergency care after falling ill. His cause of death has not been made public. Thompson joined the Assembly in 2013 and later was chair of the education committee. Lawmakers and legislative staff spoke at an outdoor ceremony where they shared memories of the late lawmaker and then took turns adding dirt to the freshly planted roses.

___

EXPANDING VOTING

The Senate, which was expected to meet later Saturday afternoon, is expected to consider giving final approval to a bill that would allow people to register to vote on Election Day and permit 17-year-olds to cast ballots in primary elections. The wide-ranging voting bill, sponsored by Democratic Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, would allow people to register to vote in-person on Election Day and then cast provisional ballots. The provisional ballots would not be included in unofficial results released on election night but would be counted after officials verify those voters were eligible.

Nevada currently allows 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote so they're ready to show up at the polls and cast ballots once they turn 18. Frierson's bill takes that a step further, allowing 17-year-olds who will be 18 by a general election to cast ballots in primary elections. About a dozen states have passed similar laws.

The bill would also implement a so-called "motor voter" law approved by voters last November, which would automatically register eligible people to vote when they apply for driver's licenses or state ID cards unless they opt-out. The measure also allows counties to offer open polling places rather than assigning voters to specific sites. Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, set up such a system last year.