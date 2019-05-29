Abercrombie: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $734 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $733.5 million.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Abercrombie shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1% in the last 12 months.