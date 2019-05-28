Senate budget emphasize employee raises, reserves, tax cuts

Senate Republicans have released a proposed North Carolina government budget that emphasizes state employee salary increases and puts more in reserves than a similar spending bill from House counterparts.

The details released Tuesday by Senate GOP leaders aren't likely to win over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper about their two-year spending plan or a competing House proposal voted on earlier this month. Both versions contain more corporate tax cuts and don't appear to reach the level of teacher raises Cooper wanted.

Senate budget-writers want to give state employees a base pay raise of 5 percent over the next two years, with supplements for correctional officers and some law enforcement. The Senate plan also uses now-projected surplus funds to raise the state's rainy-day reserves to $2.3 billion by 2020.