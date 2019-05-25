Drivers in New Jersey, around nation see stable gas prices

Drivers in New Jersey and across the nation saw stable gas prices going into the Memorial Day weekend that are about 10 cents per gallon cheaper than at the same time last year.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.90, the same as last week and well below the average $3.01 at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.84, down a penny from last week and also below the average of $2.96 at this time last year.

Analysts say lower oil prices and an increase in gasoline supplies are keeping prices relatively stable in many areas — good news to the 37.6 million Americans expected to hit the road for the holiday weekend.