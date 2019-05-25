Duck boat crash driver accepts $2M settlement from company

The driver of a duck boat vehicle in the 2015 deadly crash in Seattle has accepted a $2 million settlement for his claims against the tour company.

SeattlePI.com reports Eric Bishop announced the settlement Friday in response to a lawsuit he had filed against Ride the Ducks International. The announcement came after a jury recently found the tour company bore responsibility for the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board previously found that mechanical failure was the probable cause of the crash, not Bishop's driving.

Bishop says he's still recovering from his physical and mental injuries that included a ruptured spleen and broken ribs.

Five college students died and scores were injured when the vehicle's axle snapped, causing it to swerve and crash into an oncoming college tour bus on Sept. 24, 2015.