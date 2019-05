Markets Right Now: Stocks slightly higher around midday

FILE - In this May 17, 2019, file photo trader Robert Charmak works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 23. AP Photo

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Investors appear to have turned cautious Tuesday after stocks opened with solid gains.

Around midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 25 points, or 0.1%. The Dow gained as much as 131 points earlier.

The market is coming off its third straight weekly loss. U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

Bond prices rose and the yield on the 10 year Treasury dropped to 2.27%, its lowest level since October 2017. Falling yields are typically a sign that investors feel jittery about long-term economic prospects.

The S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,830. The Nasdaq gained 35 points, or 0.5%, to 7,672, led by gains in technology shares.

Total System Services rose 5.8% after agreeing to be acquired by rival payment processer Global Payments.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising at the open on Wall Street Tuesday, led by technology and consumer-focused companies.

Total System Services rose 4.6% after agreeing to be acquired by rival payment processing company Global Payments for $21.5 billion.

Beyond Meat gained 8.1%. An analyst at JPMorgan called the growth opportunity for the maker of plant-based burgers and sausages "extraordinary."

The S&P 500 added 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,836. The broad market index has fallen three straight weeks.

The Dow rose 105 points, or 0.4%, to 25,691.

The Nasdaq gained 44 points, or 0.6%, to 7,681.

Bonds rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.29%, close to its lowest level since October 2017.