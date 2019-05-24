Crews contain large fire at Hastings fertilizer plant

The Cooperative Producers Inc. dry fertilizer plant near U.S. Hwy 6 and Showboat Blvd. in Hastings, Neb., burns Thursday, May 23, 2019,. Hastings Fire and Rescue responded about 11:30 p.m. and called for mutual aid from neighboring fire departments. No injuries were reported and the extent of damages to the plant weren't clear. Will Vraspir

Crews have contained a large fire at a Hastings fertilizer plant.

The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the CPI Dry Fertilizer Plant and was contained just before 4 a.m. Friday.

The blaze forced authorities to close U.S. Highway 6, but the road was reopened early Friday. A news release from the Adams County Emergency Management office says railroad tracks just north of the plant also were closed for a time during the fire, but have reopened.

The Hastings Tribune reports that the building appears to have been destroyed by the fire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Authorities urged residents to keep their windows closed and turn off air conditioners if they have health conditions that could be exasperated by smoke.

Officials have not reported injuries, but the Tribune says a call for ambulances was made for two people reported to have burn injuries.

The CPI plant opened last year with plans for storage capacity of 42,000 tons of product.