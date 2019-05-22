Utah lawmakers float tax reform ideas at conference

Utah lawmakers say reforming the state tax system could include anything from ending the income tax to broadening the tax base.

The Deseret News reports lawmakers and state officials floated reform ideas during a panel at the Utah Taxes Now Conference on Tuesday.

Republican Senate Majority Whip Dan Hemmert told the audience that lawmakers need to consider "big, bold ideas" to improve the tax system.

The state Legislature earlier this year formed a task force of lawmakers and experts to take up tax reform.

Republican House Speaker Brad Wilson says the task force plans to "start from scratch" in working toward reform.

Legislative leaders and Republican Gov. Gary Herbert have said they expect tax reform to be taken up at a special legislative session later this year.