Congress joins debate over sending TSA employees to border

Lawmakers are clashing over the Trump administration's move to send hundreds of Transportation Security Administration employees to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The TSA is asking federal air marshals, airport screeners and others to volunteer to support a buildup of federal agents along the border who are dealing with waves of migrants.

Rep. Debbie Lesko, an Arizona Republican, says that tapping TSA workers shows there's a crisis on the border.

But the Democratic chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said the administration is using TSA to manufacture a crisis.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Travel industry groups have expressed concern that the shift could leave airports understaffed during the peak summer season.

TSA says it can handle the job and will move fewer than 1% of its 60,000 employees to the border.