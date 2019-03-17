Right on track: James collects train memorabilia

In this Thursday, March 7, 2019 photo, Eddie James runs some of his model railroad trains inside his home in Owensboro, Ky. When Eddie James gives directions to his home on Bolivar Street, he tells people to look for a green house with a locomotive hanging from a post in the front yard. Deeper in his house trains start to take center stage. Authentic antique railway lanterns hang from the kitchen ceiling beside small wind chimes cut in locomotive shapes. The Messenger-Inquirer via AP Alan Warren