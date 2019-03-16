Police say woman slashed tires, attacked officer

This undated booking photo shows Hope Nicole Vinson, 31, who's charged with assaulting an officer who responded to a report of a woman slashing the tires of a telephone company van on March 15, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Authorities say that she ran from police inside her home and attacked an officer with a knife after she was pursued inside. The officer was later treated and released from a hospital. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office via AP.) AP