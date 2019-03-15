The Latest: German official says Britain must have a plan

A fisherman joins demonstrators at a pro-Brexit March to Leave protest, at Newcastle Quayside, in Newcastle, England, Friday March 15, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May is working to pull off an against-the-odds rescue for her European Union divorce deal, after Parliament voted to postpone Brexit to avert a chaotic U.K. departure in two weeks. PA via AP Owen Humphreys