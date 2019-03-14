US candidate clears big hurdle in effort to head World Bank

FILE- In this Feb. 6, 2019, file photo David Malpass, undersecretary for international affairs at the Treasury Department, listens to Trish Regan during "Trish Regan Primetime" on Fox Business in Washington. The Treasury official nominated by President Donald Trump to be the next president of the World Bank has cleared a major hurdle, with nominations for the position closing with no other candidates emerging. The World Bank says Malpass was the only candidate put forward by the bank's 189 member countries. Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File AP Photo