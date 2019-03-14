Markets Right Now: After a slow start, stocks turn higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks shook off a wobbly start and were moving slightly higher in midday trading on Wall Street.
Banks, technology and industrial companies were leading the gains Thursday.
Apple rose 1 percent, JPMorgan Chase climbed 1.3 percent and General Electric added 3.2 percent.
Dollar General slumped 9.3 percent after reporting weak quarterly results.
The S&P 500 index rose 3 point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,814.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,737. The Nasdaq rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,647.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.62 percent.
9:35 a.m.
Stock indexes are little changed in early trading on Wall Street as the market cools down after rising for three days in a row.
Gains for technology and industrial companies early Thursday were offset by losses elsewhere.
Apple rose 1 percent and General Electric added 4.5 percent. Dollar General lost 7.7 percent.
The S&P 500 index edged down 1 point to 2,809.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,728. The Nasdaq slipped 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,637.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.62 percent.
