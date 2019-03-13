Report: Power lines sparked massive Southern California fire

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, shows flames from a back firing operation underway rise behind a home off Ladera Ln near Bella Vista Drive in Santa Barbara, Calif. An investigation has determined that one of the largest and most destructive fires in California history was sparked by power lines coming into contact during high winds. The Ventura County Fire Department says Wednesday that the contact ignited dry brush on December 4, 2017 and eventually blackened more than 440 square miles (1,139 square kilometers). The Thomas fire destroyed more than a thousand structures in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties and resulted in the deaths of two people. Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP,File Mike Eliason