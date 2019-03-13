Iowa lawmakers move forward with property tax limit bill

House Republicans are moving forward with a bill that would stop cities and counties from raising property taxes by more than 2 percent.
The bill would allow voters to seek a referendum to approve spending increases above 2 percent
A House Ways and Means subcommittee moved the bill forward Wednesday and it's expected to move through a full House committee within the next week.
Republican Rep. Lee Hein says lawmakers have heard from voters concerned about rising property taxes.
County government officials oppose the bill, which would take effect July 1, 2020.
City representatives say forcing cities of all sizes to comply with the same taxing limit would be difficult for rapidly growing cities that need to expand fire and police services and for those in rural area with a shrinking tax base due to lost population.
