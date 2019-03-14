Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

March 14, 2019 10:35 AM

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery advanced 11.20 cents at $4.5560 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 4 cents at $3.60 a bushel; May oats rose 2.60 cents at $2.6960 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 2 cents at 8.9620 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.2725 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell 1.06 cents at $1.4092 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .15 cent at .6490 a pound.

