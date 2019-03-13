Nissan asking shareholders to vote to oust Ghosn as director

In this March 12, 2019, photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, center, leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo. Japanese automaker Nissan is sending out notices to shareholders asking them to dismiss former Chairman Ghosn as a director at an April 8 meeting. The notice will be sent out Thursday, March 14, Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday, March 13. Kyodo News via AP Yukie Nishizawa