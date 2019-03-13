China says Taiwan moves like ‘stretching arm to block a car’

FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center, along with Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan, right, and Secretary-General of National Security Council Joseph Wu, left, cheer with navy officers during a visit to Zuoying Naval base in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan. China says attempts by Taiwan's government to block its goal of bringing the self-governing island under Beijing's control are like "stretching out an arm to block a car." The new rhetorical broadside was launched late Tuesday, March 12, 2019 against Taiwanese President Tsai following her announcement of guidelines to counter China's "one country, two systems" framework for political unification with the island. Chiang Ying-ying, File AP Photo