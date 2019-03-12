Raiders deal to stay in Oakland for 2019 set for vote Friday

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, fans watch during the first half of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. A lease agreement to keep the Raiders in Oakland for at least one more season will be voted on this week. The Coliseum Authority has scheduled a vote for Friday, March 15, 2019, on a lease with the Raiders for 2019 with an option for 2020. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo