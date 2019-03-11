Puerto Rico looks to rebuild with AI, ‘internet of things’

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2017 file photo, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello, left, speaks during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on hurricane recovery, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Puerto Rico’s governor said Monday, March 11, 2019 that he hopes a new technology center can help the U.S. territory incorporate artificial intelligence and internet -connected devices as it rebuilds from Hurricane Maria. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo