Lawmakers plan to refill empty disaster fund ahead of floods

Minnesota State Reps. Gene Pelowski, D-Winona, left, and Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, discuss legislation to replenish a disaster aid fund ahead of anticipated spring flooding during a news conference at the state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Monday, March 11, 2019. Lawmakers are pushing to replenish a nearly empty disaster fund ahead of anticipated spring flooding. Republican lawmakers at a news conference highlighted a proposal for $40 million to refill the depleted fund. But House Democrat Pelowski, says it's meant for disasters between legislative sessions. If there is serious flooding this spring, Pelowski says, the Legislature would approve aid while it's still in session. Steve Karnowski AP Photo