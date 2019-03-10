Trump expected to seek $8.6B for border wall in new budget

FILE- In this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow talks with reporters about trade negotiations with China, at the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump’s top economist is brushing off concerns about rising budget deficits and slowing economic growth in advance of the release of the president’s 2020 budget. Kudlow says Trump’s budget “points a steady glide path” toward lower federal spending and federal borrowing as a share of the nation’s economy. The budget proposal will be released on Monday, March 11, 2019. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo