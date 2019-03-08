Editorials from around New England:
VERMONT
The Times Argus
March 6
The Momo Challenge is the latest internet boogieman to have parents clutching their pearls as they struggle to keep up with what our kids are up to online.
Momo is a hoax, the result of panicky parents and sensationalistic local TV news reports taking internet memes out of context. There is no creature appearing in the middle of YouTube videos instructing children to commit suicide. And while it's true images of Momo have been circulating online for more than a year, there have been no credible accounts of children being influenced by Momo to date.
The situation exemplifies the perils — both real and imagined — of parenting in the digital age. Hoaxes like this are believable because they highlight anxieties about our permissiveness in letting our children roam online spaces unattended. Over the last decade, we have used the internet, and the devices through which we access it, as a pacifier for our children. It keeps them quiet, it gives us a moment's peace, it can even be educational. But without adequate supervision, it potentially exposes children to world of danger.
"If you take kids to the park and you stand 3 feet away from them, you should stand three 3 away while they're on YouTube," cyber education consultant Lori Getz told BuzzFeed News in a recent story about Momo.
The internet, being a formless electronic space, is harder for us to conceptualize in such concrete terms. We can see the danger in the park; however, those threats are harder to spot online. We don't know where they will appear or what they look like. When they do, we panic because we don't know how else to respond.
On a deeper level, Momo upsets us because it makes us insecure about our deficiencies in online literacy. As adult media consumers, most of us are woefully lacking in our understanding of how to navigate the web and engage the information we encounter within it. We consistently take information out of context, fail at discerning truth from fiction, irresponsibly shirk privacy concerns and foolishly assume tech companies have our best interests in mind.
As John Herrman said in a New York Times analysis of the Momo panic, "A clip that puts children into a trance and seems to program them to do or say things? That's not a clip in the middle of a Peppa Pig video — that's the Peppa Pig video itself. A third party contacting a wide-eyed viewer with instructions to do something in the real world? That's not a killer pretending to be Momo. That's how advertising works on YouTube."
But if we fail at being sufficiently critical of such aspects of the web, how can we expect our children to be any better?
We talk a lot about the amount of time children spend in front of screens and fret about how, for better or worse, it might be rewiring their brains, but we stop short of confronting the bigger concern of leaving them unattended in online spaces without the intellectual foundation to safely and responsibly exist within them.
It is essential that we teach good online literacy to young people. In a perfect world, school districts would have the funds and motivation to implement a progressive digital literacy curriculum that teaches students how to properly navigate the web. From an early age, the curriculum would impart vital knowledge about important key aspects of the online experience, including stranger danger, screen time, inappropriate content, cyberbullying, textual analysis, media management, technical knowledge and academic research. It's a big ask of educators, who are already overworked and underpaid, but we are doing children a disservice by not teaching this skill.
Parents should be coequal partners in this effort. At home, they should reinforce good online habits, monitor usage and talk to their children about what they are encountering. Ideally, schools would even offer online literacy workshops for parents and teachers so they can keep up with the ever changing and often intimidating online landscape. Lacking a formal curriculum, adults can and should be more proactive in imparting some basic online literacy skills.
The panic we saw with Momo only succeeds in isolating kids from adults. Such overreactions expose how little adults understand — or how little they are willing to understand — about the internet, and ultimately erodes their credibility in the eyes of children. Our digital illiteracy is letting our children down. Together we must strive to expand our knowledge and give children the tools they need so we may all become better online citizens.
Online: https://bit.ly/2EVGsIG
NEW HAMPSHIRE
The Nashua Telegraph
March 7
Most earning minimum wage in New Hampshire surely must meet one of these four definitions:
— Young people who are just beginning their working years;
— College or high school students;
— Have a spouse or a significant other who earns a larger income; or.
— Retirees who have other sources of income.
We say this because at the rate of $7.25 per hour, working 40 hours per week for 52 weeks per year, one would only earn $15,080 for said year. This is nowhere near enough for one to support him or herself in New Hampshire.
Both chambers of the New Hampshire Legislature are now considering measures to raise the state's minimum wage. Proponents argue the wage is far too low.
"Seven dollars and twenty-five cents wasn't a living wage in 2009 and it certainly isn't a living wage in 2019," state Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, said. "When it comes to ensuring decent wages for our workers, New Hampshire is far from first."
Soucy's bill proposes the Granite State's minimum wage jump to $10 per hour on Jan. 1.
"There's no town in New Hampshire where somebody can live on the minimum wage and we have, I believe, thousands of people in New Hampshire who are working at minimum wage," Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, added of the legislation.
We do not disagree with the points Soucy and Rosenwald make. However, we don't believe they tell the whole story. We don't believe there many people in New Hampshire trying to support themselves with only the income they earn from a minimum wage job.
On the other hand, a slight increase in the wage does seem in order. After all, Nashua's Pheasant Lane Mall is very close to Massachusetts, a state that requires a minimum wage of $12 per hour. While the New Hampshire businesses could, in theory, benefit because it can pay lower wages, it may also struggle to find employees willing to work for less.
We hope legislators and Gov. Chris Sununu reach a reasonable agreement on both an amount for a wage hike, as well as a time frame for such. We do not believe businesses should be forced to go from paying $7.25 per hour on Dec. 31, to paying $10 per hour the very next day.
Online: https://bit.ly/2EVzio4
MAINE
The Bangor Daily News
March 4
Gov. Janet Mills is taking climate change seriously and has made it one of her top priorities. That is an important change for Maine.
Former Gov. Paul LePage was a climate change skeptic who stalled action, and even study, of the changing climate in Maine and actively drove some renewable energy development, notably offshore wind, out of the state.
Mills is reversing course, although the details of how she proposes to make Maine a more environmentally friendly state remain vague.
Last week, Mills took two important, if small, steps to put Maine into the category of states that are taking direct action to address climate change. On Thursday, she announced the state would join the U.S. Climate Alliance, a group of 21 states and Puerto Rico that have committed to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and to creating policies to develop cleaner energy. The states in the coalition represent more than half of the U.S. population and a third of 2016 energy-related carbon emissions, according to federal data.
Mills also withdrew Maine from a pro-offshore drilling group of governors. The state was a member under LePage. This move is somewhat symbolic, as offshore drilling is unlikely off the Maine coast because there are not significant oil and gas reserves there. But, it serves as an important reversal on one of the state's misguided energy policies.
Mills also said last week that she would present legislation to form a state-level climate council to develop a plan for Maine to meet carbon reduction goals, which she pegged at achieving 80 percent renewable energy in the electricity industry by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050. The group would also develop plans to ensure that Maine's communities and economy are resilient to the effects of climate change. It will include commissioners, science and technical experts, nonprofit leaders, and representatives of climate-impacted industries.
This is important work, which should have been started years ago.
In 2013, LePage vetoed a bill that called for a study of what Maine could do to protect itself from the effects of climate change. The veto was unfortunately sustained. This left the state behind in preparing for the consequences of climate change, both positive — such as longer growing and tourist seasons — and negative, such as an increase in diseases transmitted by ticks and other insects and rising ocean temperatures, which could hurt lobster and other valuable seafood harvests.
Climate change, of course, is a global and national issue. But, with a lack of action — and, in fact, many steps backward — from the Trump administration, states have been left to develop their own plans to combat rising temperatures, more unpredictable weather, more frequent natural disasters and other consequences of climate change.
Speaking to the Environmental and Energy Technology Council of Maine (E2Tech) on Thursday, Mills previewed where her administration would focus. A key area is transportation, which accounts for more than half the state's carbon dioxide emissions, Mills said. In a rural state with limited public transportation, this will be difficult, but necessary work.
The governor said her administration will also work to make solar energy technology more accessible to Maine, to increase the use of heat pumps and to support development of offshore wind technology at the University of Maine.
Much of this work will require the support of lawmakers, some of whom, like LePage, remain skeptical of climate change or are wary about the costs of moving to cleaner energy sources. These costs, which will hit consumers and businesses, cannot be ignored. But, these investments must be weighed against the growing expense — both in terms of money and human well-being — of not taking appropriate steps to prepare for and ameliorate the consequences of climate change.
Mills has put Maine on the right track to consider climate change in a more serious, comprehensive manner. As with any big change, the next challenge will be convincing lawmakers and the public of the need for big changes and big investments to reduce our collective carbon footprint.
Online: https://bit.ly/2CbYJQp
CONNECTICUT
The Republican-American
March 6
Meeting in Hartford with a group of Connecticut business leaders Feb. 28, Gov. Ned Lamont said he sees the business community as an important partner. Gov. Lamont talked a good game, but unfortunately, we feel like we're watching a rerun of a bad TV show.
Days after taking office in January 2011, Gov. Lamont's predecessor, Dannel P. Malloy, memorably told a gathering of business leaders, "Connecticut is open for business." This provided grounds for cautious optimism that the Malloy administration would adopt business-friendly policies. That's not how things turned out.
Instead, Mr. Malloy was quite willing to burden employers with mandates, and his dealings with Big Public Labor made it difficult to reform Connecticut's financial practices and clear the way for a pro-business environment of predictability. It hardly seems coincidental that in the Malloy years, Connecticut generally fared poorly on surveys of the states' business friendliness and its economy was in the doldrums. While the economic numbers from 2018 point to a healthier economy, the trend seems to be a result of President Trump's conservative policies, as opposed to something happening at the state level.
More recently, Gov. Lamont is backing some Malloy-like policies. He has lent his support to a $15 minimum wage and paid family-and-medical leave, and has strongly hinted his administration will take a picking-winners-and-losers approach to the economy, as we noted in our Feb. 6 editorial "More of 'Malloyonomics'." Additionally, as the Connecticut Mirror reported Feb. 20, "Lamont's (proposed 2019-21) budget removes the business entity tax, a $250 charge nearly all businesses pay once every two years. But he also increases a yearly business filing fee in the Secretary of the State's office from $20 to $100. Do the math and businesses save $250 every two years on taxes, but pay $160 extra in fees over the same period."
While Gov. Lamont is a career businessman, and has earnestly engaged the business community and other Connecticut stakeholders, everything will be for naught if the above measures take effect. In a Feb. 18 column, Hartford Business Journal editor Greg Bordonaro succinctly summed up the folly of the governor's approach, writing, "What small- and midsize companies care most about is operating in a stable and affordable business environment."
It hasn't been all bad. Gov. Lamont's collaborative style is a welcome change from Mr. Malloy's combativeness and divisiveness. Additionally, Gov. Lamont's "debt diet" proposal, if properly implemented, would help create a stable environment. Still, the governor has pushed decidedly anti-business policies. Unless and until he drops his support for them, he is likely to struggle with finding partners in the business community — and with improving the overall environment.
Online: https://bit.ly/2u0NhCt
MASSACHUSETTS
The Daily Hampshire Gazette
March 2
In today's society, reliable, fast and affordable internet service is as critical as water and electricity when it comes to a community's future.
That's why we're encouraged to see leaders in Northampton and Easthampton take first steps in recent weeks to explore what it would take to launch and operate a publicly controlled and locally maintained municipal broadband high-speed internet service.
Such services would compete against the likes of Comcast and Charter Communications — also known as Spectrum — large companies that are the only broadband internet game in those communities. Less competition means that customers have little leverage and companies few incentives to spend the millions it would take to offer a faster and cheaper internet experience.
Let's hope officials — and the residents they serve — don't get scared off by the short-term initial sticker shock to build out municipal broadband. Just like constructing new schools, libraries, police and fire stations and other municipal buildings, funding such a service is worth the long-term investment.
Broadband is a critical piece of infrastructure in attracting businesses, boosting economic development and allowing people to work from home and thrive in a connected society. Put simply, access to fast internet is just about a necessity.
The cost of the systems could be high — $10 million to $12 million are the early estimates in Easthampton, though the price tag for communities in other states is much higher — so it will be important to figure out what they should include and exactly what it will cost.
Municipal broadband is working well in nearby Westfield and Leverett, and it's coming to South Hadley. That alone shows it's feasible, as long as there is a solid business plan.
Northampton studied the idea three years ago, and more recently the mayor and top chief information officer visited Westfield. Now comes a two-part feasibility study approved by the City Council last week. The study will include a citywide survey to gauge interest, followed by a detailed nuts-and-bolts report of what it would take to create such a network.
We're glad the idea is finally gaining steam thanks in large part to a push from residents who are part of the Northampton High-Speed Community Network Coalition. At a recent council meeting, the group handed the mayor hundreds of signatures from residents in support of municipal broadband and added that there is strong backing from the business community.
Tired of high prices for poor internet service, Easthampton last year formed a special telecommunications advisory committee to explore a city-owned service. That committee recommends studying whether fiber-optic internet is feasible. And they want the council to act fast on its recommendation and put the idea before voters in November.
Communities like Northampton and Easthampton can reshape the internet playing field for the betterment of residents. Let's hope it happens.
Online: https://bit.ly/2tVdVgb
RHODE ISLAND
The Providence Journal
March 6
They're turning driverless vehicles loose on the streets of Rhode Island. A state-sponsored trial will provide the self-driving technology with its acid test.
Rhode Islanders are scheduled to begin riding in driverless vans this spring, under an $800,000 program launched by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. If all goes well, passengers will be able to get on and off a shuttle route between downtown Providence and Olneyville Square.
Across the nation, Americans have become accustomed to autonomous vehicles that stop at stop signs, proceed safely through intersections, and turn left or right without mishap. But how will they fare on the challenging streets of Rhode Island?
Here, drivers may be highly unpredictable, whether they must suddenly swerve to avoid yet another pothole, or are attempting to follow instructions based on landmarks that no longer exist. The stereotype of Rhode Island drivers is that they have some quirky habits: an insatiable desire to shift lanes into any opening, however small, between speeding vehicles on highways; the studious avoidance of the use of turn signals; the perception that stop signs are meant to be optional.
Nevertheless, the chief executive of May Mobility, the Ann Arbor, Michigan,-based company that will provide and operate the vans under contract with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, told The Providence Journal he is confident the vans will operate safely in the Ocean State.
Edwin Olson told reporters his company has developed "a batch of core technologies for the problem of how do you deal with erratic road users, where it is hard to make predictions about them."
Make no mistake, autonomous vehicles are big business. Venture capital is pouring into the sector — May Mobility raised more than $33 million in its first two rounds — and the big technology and automotive companies are pouring resources into driverless technology. Driverless vehicles have the potential to reshape the ways we live and work, while diminishing the need for people to own traditional vehicles.
Of course, the rate at which driverless vehicles are adopted depends heavily on how safe they are perceived to be. While they are generally safe, some high-profile accidents, such as Uber's fatal collision last year with a pedestrian in Arizona, have tapped the brakes on converting to autonomous driving.
Part of the problem is that companies with self-driving technology aren't eager to highlight their test results. Atlantic magazine noted last month that one of the few windows into the safety of driverless vehicles is in California, which requires companies to disclose how many driverless miles were driven each month, and how many times human drivers had to intervene to take control. The state recently issued its annual report, which showed the two leaders, Waymo and GM Cruise, required driver interventions fewer than 0.2 times per 100,000 miles driven.
While this focus on safety is essential, it's also true that driverless vehicles won't be plagued by some common human safety issues, such as distracted driving or driving while intoxicated.
In the end, though, people who share the road with driverless vehicles must place their faith in the reliability of sensors, the sureness of autonomous brakes and logical machine decision-making.
Given the challenges that motorists already face when navigating the roadways of Rhode Island, a few driverless vehicles don't seem likely to make the streets more hazardous.
Online: https://bit.ly/2UqU0S7
