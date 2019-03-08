Alabama House begins gas tax increase debate

The Alabama House of Representatives will soon vote on a proposed 10 cent-per-gallon increase in the state gas tax.
House members began debating the bill Friday and are expected to vote in the evening.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is proposing a 10-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase to fund road and bridge construction. The increase would be phased in over three years. The state tax would then be adjusted up or down with construction costs and could increase up to a penny every two years.
The proposal would also place an annual fee on electric and hybrid vehicles.
As debate began, bill sponsor Rep. Bill Poole said the bill is about the "quality of life for our people."
Supporters have said they are optimistic they have the votes to pass the measure.
