Governor proposes increase in children services funding

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has recommended a $74 million annual increase in state funding for family and children services as part of his proposed two-year budget.
The Republican governor announced his plan Thursday at a meeting of the Public Children Services Association of Ohio. The increase would bring the state budget for family and children services to a total $151 million a year.
DeWine says Ohio hasn't been doing "its fair share at all in regard to these children."
The proposal includes $90 million a year in state child-protection funding to counties and $25 million a year for serving children with the most extensive needs who require help from multiple state agencies.
Additional details will be released when DeWine submits his budget to the Ohio General Assembly on March 15.
