Sports betting bill passes 1st test at Minnesota Legislature

John McCarthy, left, of the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association testifies Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., that expanding off-reservation gambling would threaten revenues that tribes need for funding essential services. The bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota by Senate Tax Committee Chairman Roger Chamberlain, right, passed his panel on a 5-2 vote Thursday and now goes to the Senate state government committee. Jim Mone AP Photo