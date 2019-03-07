US commander says eyes on NKorea after site activity report

Adm. Phil Davidson, center, the head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with the media at the Chief of Mission Residence at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Davidson told reporters Thursday that he is working with countries including South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and France, to enforce sanctions against North Korea at sea. U.S. Navy via AP Mass Communication 1st Specialist Robin W. Peak