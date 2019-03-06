Official warns of ‘no-deal’ Brexit risk to Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's top civil servant is warning that a disorderly U.K. exit from the European Union will lead to a sharp increase in unemployment and an exodus of businesses from the region.
David Sterling says "there is currently no mitigation available for the severe consequences of a no-deal outcome."
Britain and the EU have struck a divorce deal, but the U.K. Parliament has rejected it, largely over concerns about the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.
Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, and businesses fear a "no-deal" exit would severely disrupt trade. It could also destabilize Northern Ireland's peace process, which relies on an open border.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
In a letter to Northern Ireland political leaders, Sterling says a "no-deal" Brexit "could well have a profound and long-lasting impact on society."
Comments