Company behind Florida migrant children camp drops IPO plans

FILE- In this Feb.19, 2019 file photo, children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. The company that runs the center is Comprehensive Health Services, which is part of Virginia-based Caliburn International Corporation. The chairman of Caliburn International Corp., Thomas J. Campbell, sent a letter Tuesday, March5, to the Securities and Exchange Commission saying it no longer wishes to conduct a public offering. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo